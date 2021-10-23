Ghana Police is now showing that no one is above the law - Lawyer

General News of Saturday, 23 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Private legal practitioner, lawyer Kofi Bekai, has commended the Ghana Police Service for the bold step in arresting some top celebrities in the country for various offences.



The lawyer argued that no one is above the laws of Ghana including, the President of the Republic.



He stated that the law is no respecter of persons, and when you offend the law, you must be arrested and prosecuted in a competent court of jurisdiction.



He said we can not allow alarmists, and other individuals to use social media and other platforms to engage in lawlessness.



Lawyer Bekai was worried some of the celebrities are unable to be responsible but engage in activities that frown on the laws of Ghana.



”If you break the law, it doesn’t matter who you are. You publish any fabrication on social media without basis, you would be invited and interrogated.



"I thank God the IGP is cracking the whip. I am pleased the Police is taking these measures. This would prevent people from insulting, attacking and vilifying people on social media.



"I urge the IGP to keep up the good work. He is doing well and must be commended for what he has achieved so far,” he added.



Lawyer Bekai insisted that the law is the law, and when people offend the law, there must be arrested and prosecuted.



”We can no longer entertain those who insult, abuse, defame and attack people on social media. The law is coming for you no matter where you are.”