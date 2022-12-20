Ghana Police deserve huge credit – David Tamekloe

General News of Tuesday, 20 December 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Editor of Ghanaian online news portal, WhatsUp News, David Tamakloe, has commended the efforts of the Ghana Police Service throughout the year for what he believes to be a remarkable year for the country's security agency.



According to him, despite the numerous demonstrations and uproar the country has experienced this year, the police have maintained sanity and order across the country and hence deserve special mention.



In an interview on the Happy Morning Show during the 'Editors Take' edition, Mr. Tamakloe reiterated that the upcoming Christmas festivities pose another tough challenge for the police.



He, therefore, charged the police service to take advantage of the busy weeks ahead to maintain a positive image in the minds of Ghanaians.



"We need to appreciate the good works of the Ghana Police force this year. Despite some challenges, they've stood their ground. Their work at this time of the year is always very difficult. They do their best to see to it that the country keeps its sanity in times like this. In terms of accidents, criminals and the busy nature of our cities and roads, they do their best to keep things running. So, we'll give them their flowers and encourage them to continue the good works," he told Samuel Eshun.



"The few bad officers who take advantage to make money during this situation should be cautioned and rather take advantage of the festive situations to keep the image of the police service intact and they'll reap the benefits when everything is said and done," he added.