Ghana Police declare war on prophecies

General News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has declared a crackdown on prophecies with caution to men of God who prophesy publicly to procure evidence from God before they embark on such activities.



Superintendent Alexander Kweku Obeng, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service is quoted to have said on Peace FM that it is an affront to the country’s law for one to prophesy.



Placing prophecies under ‘false publications’, ASP Kweku Obeng said that anyone found to have made public prophecy will be compelled to substantiate his claims with evidence.



He advised Ghanaians to draw lessons from the running story of Shatta Wale’s arrest and apprehension of Prophet Jesus Ahuofe.



“The law is against false publication thereby if you make your prophecy publicly without any evidence then you’ve breached the law and the law will deal with you.



“There is the need for everyone to learn something from what has transpired and know that it is against the law so when you go and breach the law then note that you’ll face the consequences alone,” he is quoted to have said on Peace FM.



Meanwhile, the police on Monday, October 25, held deliberations with religious leaders in the country on how to deal with issues around prophecies.



In a statement issued on Monday, October 25, 2021, the police said that it has become necessary for such engagements to be held to streamline the prophetic ministry.



The meeting which was called at the behest of the Inspector-General of Police was aimed at highlighting the rights and limitations of the religious community within the confines of the law.



The moderator for the event was Prof. Margaret Ivy Amoakohene, a member of the Council of State. Lawyers Ace Ankomah and Sampson Lardy Anyenini were the resource persons.



“Issues discussed include the provisions of the Constitution relating to freedom of religion, the church/mosque as a corporate entity, criminal offences that may be committed by religious bodies or their appointees and possible human rights abuses. Other issues discussed were spirituality and requirements of evidence as required by the court, religious doctrines that contravene provisions of the Constitution and the general enforcement of the law,” part of the police statement reads.



The latest development comes on the back of the arrest of Prophet Stephen Akwasi over his prophecy that musician Shatta Wale was going to suffer the same fate as reggae icon Lucky Dube on October 18, 2021.



Jesus Ahuofe as the man of God is popularly referred to, was granted bail on Monday, October 25, 2021.



