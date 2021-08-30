Ghana Police can deal with crimes if they are well resourced – Mahama

General News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has noted that Ghana Police will be able to fight all sort of crimes in the country if they are resourced enough to do so.



Mr Mahama noted that the morale of many of police personnel in Ghana is low due to the lack of adequate crime fighting logistics.



Inspite of this, he said, the Ghana Police Service remains one of the best in Africa and when given all the support, can secure the highways and ensure security for all the people.



He has therefore called on the Akufo-Addo/ Bawumia government to take “urgent steps to address the deteriorating security situation in the country so that our people can feel safe to go about their daily activities.”



Mr Mahama said these in a statement issued on his behalf by his Special aide Joyce Bawa Mogtari in relation to the recent robberies and killings in the country.



He noted that in recent times, armed robbers have become so emboldened that they do not only terrorize road users in the night, but in the daytime as well, a situation he believes calls for swift action from the government.



The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in last year’s elections said that he received with utter shock, news of an attack on yet another passenger vehicle on the Tamale- Buipe road by armed robbers, leading to the murder of an international journalist, Syed Taaley Ahmed.



According to news reports, the slain journalist, working with a crew from the London-based Muslim TV (MTA International), was in the country to work on a documentary assessing Ghana’s peace and security, when he met his untimely death. We wish to extend our deepest condolences to his family and MTA International, following the profound loss of their loved one.



“It is truly ironic that a journalist working on a documentary on peace and security should die from an incident of highway robbery, which has become symptomatic of the violent crime currently consuming our country.



“The now rampant criminal activity of armed robbers in the northern parts of the country is a cause for great concern, as they are fast becoming a daily occurrence. In recent times, these armed robbers have become so emboldened that they not only terrorize road users in the night, but in the daytime as well.



“Indeed, just days after this tragic incident, armed robbers, according to news reports, in broad daylight, attacked motorists travelling on the Bolgatanga-Walewale highway robbing them of all their valuables.”



The statement added “During President Mahama’s recent tour of the five regions in the north of the country to thank the people for their support in the 2020 elections, he met with chiefs, stakeholders, opinion leaders and religious leaders who mentioned insecurity on the highways as one of the key matters of concern.



“President Mahama wishes to further reecho his call on the government to urgently address the worrying development. No one could have imagined that the tragic death of this journalist would follow so soon.



“We note also that despite the low morale of many of our police personnel due to the lack of adequate crime fighting logistics, the Ghana Police Service remains one of the best in Africa and when given all the support, can secure our highways and ensure security for all our people. We therefore call on the Akufo-Addo/ Bawumia government to take urgent steps to address the deteriorating security situation in the country so that our people can feel safe to go about their daily activities.



“Our hearts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the dead. And may God heal all who have been wounded in these attacks.”



