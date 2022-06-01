Ghana Police Service making nonsense of the word 'restricted’ – Adib Saani

General News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Security Analyst, Adib Saani has expressed concern over the Ghana Police Service publicizing a restricted letter addressed to the British High Commissioner to Ghana.



He argues the police, led by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare made a huge blunder by making public the letter to High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson.



A recent tweet from the High Commissioner read; “Oliver Barker Vormawor, convener of #FixTheCountry movement, arrested again, I understand for a motoring offense on his way to court. I’ll be interested to see where this goes…”



The police release a four-page document signed by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, accusing the British High Commissioner of meddling in the internal affairs of the country and further instructing her to mind her own business after her post.



Portions of the letter read, “…we consider your tweet as a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961 which enjoins diplomatic missions not to interfere in the internal affairs of their host country,” he said and further recommended the Ghanaian saying, that goes ‘Di wo fie as to wit learn to keep within the limits that concerns you,” to guide her in her diplomatic engagements.



In a discussion on e.tv Ghana’s ‘Fact Sheet Show’ with Samuel Eshun, Adib Saani said, “I find it rather surprising that a letter which is meant to be restricted was published by the Ghana Police Service. It makes nonsense out of the world's restrictions. The fact that the letter has been published makes me wonder why they did so. If I were an advisor to the IGP I would’ve asked him not to have written the letter.”



The Security Analyst believes the IGP is placing on himself a needless burden by doing these things.



“I don’t know why the IGP will issue such a statement while the tweet from the High Commissioner was a general one and did not address anyone in specific. The IGP’s actions are similar to a room stinking because someone passed gas and one person abruptly exclaims they are not responsible when no question has been asked.”



According to him, the IGP may have overreacted to the issue and should have left the Attorney General’s Office and the Foreign Affairs Ministry to deal with the matter.



Explaining the diplomatic meaning of interference, he posited that the word in itself “does not mean diplomatic missions in the country cannot have their opinions on developing issues in the country.”



He described Ghanaian authorities as hypocrites for calling upon diplomatic missions to interfere in national issues when it suits them but condemns them when they feel threatened.