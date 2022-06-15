Ghana Police Service is a danger to society – Security Analyst

General News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Fraud and Security Expert, Richard Kumadoe, says the Ghana Police Service has become a body filled with a lot of lawless personnel “and has become a danger to the society.”



The Ghana Police Service has over the years used forced and brutalized many Ghanaians, an action that goes against their core of serving the people. But Richard Kumadoe believes the Police have become more brazen as they always get away with their behavior.



“I think the issue of irresponsibility amongst the Police is because we always rationalize their bad behavior, rationalize anti-social tendencies and there is almost no punishment for their offences. With this, the Police have become lawless and a danger to society. The reason being that they know they’re not going to be punished and that they can get away with many of these murders they have caused across the country,” he submitted in an interview with Sefah-Danquah on e.tv Ghana’s ‘Fact Sheet Show’.



The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare visited Kumasi following the protest by the Islamic Senior High School which has reportedly resulted in the hospitalization of some 20 students.



The students who had blocked the road in protest of a bad road in front of their school were allegedly teargassed by Police who had been called in by concerned residents and motorists.



The protest by the students was reportedly triggered by the frequent knockdowns by students and teachers by vehicles that ply the road in front of the school.



On the back of this, the Deputy Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwasi Akomeah-Apraku has been interdicted together with two other senior officers: ACP/Mr George Ankomah, the Regional Operations Officer, and ACP/Mr Alex Cudjoe Acquah, the Suame Divisional Police Commander.



Addressing the matter, Richard Kumadoe disagreed with a school of thought blaming the actions of the Police on crowd control lapses. “What is happening has nothing to do with crowd control. It is just sheer criminality with some people taking the law into their own hands and the law enforcement officers meant to protect the people have become a danger to the people. They keep misbehaving because they know they will get away with it.”



With the Police Service having suffered leadership issues in the past, the security expert asserts the current IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare “has brought a new form of leadership to the service, always assessing events on the grounds before reports are sent to him.”



