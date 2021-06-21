Ghana Police Service forced to delete Father’s Day post for IGP after attacks by social media users

General News of Monday, 21 June 2021

The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, and the Ghana Police Services are still dealing with the effect of the IGP’s infamous 'Heaven comment' after social media users hijacked a Father’s Day post with trolls and attacks.



Sunday, June 20, 2021, was Father’s Day, and to share in the moment, the social media handlers of the Ghana Police Service shared artwork of the IGP with a caption, affirming his status as the ‘father of all policemen’ in the country.



But the post which was supposed to be a celebration of the IGP’s ‘fatherly’ work turned out differently after social media users launched scathing attacks on James Oppong-Boanuh and the police.



One comment that got quite a number of reactions read “anka Heavenly IGP de33, earthly father’s day fawo ho b3n” to wit, 'What has a Heavenly IGP got to do with the celebration of Father’s day on earth'.



Unable to stomach the verbal abuse targeted at the IGP, the handlers of the page had to pull down the posts, both on Twitter and Facebook.



The latest move adds to the backlash the embattled IGP has suffered since he made that comment.



The IGP during a visit to the family of the police officer who was murdered in the Jamestown bullion van heist made attempts to downplay what some persons believe to be insecurity in the country under his watch.



James Oppong-Boanuh said that his outfit was dealing with the situation and that Ghanaians should recognize that only Heaven has no record of criminal cases.



“We are doing what we can to protect the people of Ghana. There is no society in the world where there is no crime. Even in the USA, UK and Sweden, where they, more or less have everything, they still have crime. The only place that doesn’t have crime is heaven and we are not in heaven,” he said.







