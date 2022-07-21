Ghana Police, Immigration, GRA officers most corrupt in Ghana - Research

General News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Police Service has ranked as the most corrupt institution in the country in the latest survey conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).



The Service was sampled with 22 other institutions in the survey



The research work was dubbed; corruption in Ghana, Peoples Experiences and View.



The aim of the survey is to unearth corrupt institutions and make available data that will guide the formulation of policies that will look at nipping corruption in the bud.



According to the research, more than 17.4 million bribes were paid in 2021 with police officers topping the list of officials who take bribes at 53.2%.



The Ghana Immigration Service Officers and GRA customs officers come next, at 37.4% and 33.6% respectively, while elected government representatives are at the bottom of the list at 2.9%.



Meanwhile, people with the highest level of (tertiary) education were 1.6 times more likely to have paid a bribe than people with no formal education, the survey added.