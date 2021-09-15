Ghana Pentecostal Council's message of condolence to Dr Bawuwia

General News of Wednesday, 15 September 2021

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has sent in words of encouragement to Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, and his family following the passing of Hajia Mariama Bawumia.



The mother of the Vice President passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021, after a short illness.



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council described the death of Hajia Bawumia as a big loss to the country.



"On behalf of the President and members of the National Executive Council of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), we convey our deepest condolences to the Vice-President, the children, family and the New Patriotic Party in this most difficult time. This loss is not only to the Bawumia family but to Ghana as a country and it is our prayer that the Lord will strengthen and comfort the bereaved family in this most difficult time. May her soul rest in perfect peace," part of the statement read.



Below is the statement by GPCC:



MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCE TO THE BAWUMIA FAMILY



May her soul rest in perfect peace.



Issued on behalf of the GPCC National Executive Council (NEC) by:



Rev. Emmanuel Teimah Barrigah



(General Secretary)



