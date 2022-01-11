Ghana National Fire Service interdicts 5 personnel over missing GH¢30,000 at accident scene

General News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Fire Service Rescue Team accused of criminal misconduct



Rescue Crew accused of looting GH¢30,000 at accident scene



Paramount Chief of Sekyere Kwamang Traditional Area dies in an accident



Five Ghana National Service personnel have been interdicted for stealing an amount of GH¢30,000 at the accident scene of the late Barima Bretwum Okyre II, the Paramount Chief of Sekyere Traditional Area in the Ashanti Region.



The Rescue Team is reported to have responded to a distress call on December 22, 2021. to rescue accident victims who were trapped in a mangled car in a road crash at Triple Lane near Odumasi on the Konongo Kumasi Highway.



During their response, the police revealed that the crew allegedly conducted spot checks on the three lifeless bodies in their 4x4 vehicle and retrieved an amount of GH¢30,000 and an I-phone from the Chief of Sekyere Kwamang.



The Rescue Team, however, failed to disclose this to the police after they took over the mangled vehicle and commenced an investigation.



It is based on this the Konongo Police Command asked the Konongo Fire service to produce its Rescue Crew to help with investigation over ‘criminal misconduct’ which led to their interdiction, the Ghanaiantimes has reported.



The GNFS has however interdicted officers who responded to the accident. They have been identified as Sub Officer Raphael Badu Dumfe(the Duty Officer) Firemen, Mensah Yaw Duodu, FM Rex Budu, FM Siale Richard and Assistant Station officer (ASO) Order Jonathan.



Ghaniantimes meanwhile reports that the GNFS has also set up a three-member committee, chaired by divisional Officer Grade Three (III) Anthony Appiah, with other members to go into the alleged theft and submit its report before January 19 2022.



