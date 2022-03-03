Ghana Month: Let’s patronise local fabrics - Commission on Culture

General News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Madam Janet Edna Nyame, Executive Director, National Commission on Culture, has urged the public to patronise products made from local fabrics to help promote Ghana’s national identity and create employment.



She said the patronage would not only stimulate the local textile industry but create employment for the teaming youth and encourage creativity in the textile value chain.



Madam Edna Nyame said this at the launch of the “Wear Ghana Festival 2022,” with the theme: “Sustaining Culture to create employment through textiles, fashion and style.”



The festival is aimed at giving opportunities to the youth who are in the fashion and accessory industry and creating market opportunities for local designers to create outfits that draw international appeal.



In line with this, the Commission has planned a “Wear Ghana on University of Ghana Campus” and “Children’s Day with Adrinka Symbols,” to expose potentials in the sector.



Others are “Colloquium/quiz on names of wax prints” and “GTP fashion show.”



Madam Nyame said the Commission would continue to “preserve, harness and use cultural heritage and resources to develop a united vibrant and prosperous national community.”



The Commission would also continue using festivals to promote national identity, she added.



The GTP Fashion Show will have designers roll out traditional exotic designs with their models on various social media handles of the Commission.



The Executive Director, therefore, admonished workers, particularly corporates, to exhibit the local fabrics in their cherished styles.



The programme is under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority.