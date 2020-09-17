Health News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Ghana Medical Association Vice President kicks against the legalization of ‘Okada’

The Vice President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Frank Serebour has kicked against the promise by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to legalise the use of motorbikes aka ‘Okada’ in the country for commercial purposes, MyNewsGh.com reports.



Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Pure FM, Dr. Frank Serebour noted that regulating the activities of the ‘okada’ operators by supporting it with law will not stop the continuous exhibition of lawlessness like jumping traffic and flouting road traffic regulations by the riders.



He explained that the statistics available do not support the idea of legalizing the operations of the riders as most road accidents in the country are as a results of irresponsible activities of ‘okada’ operators.



Dr. Serebour requested of the NDC and the country to focus more on addressing issues that confront the country as the ‘okada’ legalization isn’t one.



“What is the meaning of the legalization of okada that we are talking about. It is illegal for them to jump traffic but what do we see. It will be impossible to regulate them. We should not start this. Let’s look at the statistics. Vehicles are in higher numbers in the country but most accidents recorded in the country are from motors (okada). We have a problem. We should be looking at our problems and how to address them as there are clear issues we need to address.“ He opined on ‘Pure Morning Drive’ in Kumasi.



