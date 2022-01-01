Ghana Library Authority declares 2022 'Year of Books'

General News of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ghana Library Authority (GhLA) has declared 2022 as Year of Books dubbed “Libraries as Community Anchors for Transformation.”



In an end of year media briefing in Accra, Executive Director of the Authority, Hayford Siaw said his organization is the second oldest institution mandated to establish, equip, maintain and manage public libraries in Ghana. Thus the need to stock the libraries for the benefit of Ghanaians.



He said Accra has been designated as the World Book Capital and a book fair will be held in Ghana in 2023. There is therefore the need to raise awareness on the need to invest in increasing books in public libraries in the country.



Accra was designated World Book Capital and Ghana selected to host a World book fair in 2023 due to its focus on young people and their potential to contribute to the culture and wealth of the country.



The programme seeks to use the power of books to engage young people, as an effective way of skilling up the next generation. The city proposed to the Committee a broad programme that targets marginal groups with high levels of illiteracy including women, youth, migrants, street children and persons with disability.



Measures to be implemented include the reinforcing of school and community infrastructure and institutional support for lifelong learning, to foster the culture of reading. Executive Director of the Ghana Library Authority, Hayford Siaw said to promote a culture of reading, Accra will also reinforce school and community infrastructure and implement institutional support for lifelong learning.



Mr. Siaw indicated that setting up a book fund will go a long way to help local publishers to improve their work”.



Cities designated as UNESCO World Book Capital are to promote books and reading for all ages and population groups, within and across national borders.