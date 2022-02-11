Ghana-Lebanon Educational Co-operation: Lebanese community award scholarships to 13 Law Students at University of Ghana

Regional News of Friday, 11 February 2022

The Lebanese Community in Ghana have reiterated their commitment to promoting education by awarding scholarships to some thirteen (13) brilliant students at the Faculty of Law of the University of Ghana, Legon.



This is the 9th consecutive edition of the scholarship award to the faculty since its introduction in 2013 under the Lebanese Scholarship Programme.



The ceremony was held in the presence of the Lebanese Ambassador, Provost of the College of Humanities, Director of Public Affairs, Dean of the Law Faculty and representatives from the Lebanese Community.



It forms part of strategic measures to collaborate with Ghana to promote education as well as contribute to the well being of the Ghanaian people.



Ambassador’s Remarks



Ambassador of Lebanon to Ghana, H.E Mr. Maher Kheir explained that Ghana has been a second home for many Lebanese who continue to enjoy the peace and stability here.



As such, the scholarship is part of many ways to give back to the Ghanaian people in pursuit of mutual socio-economic development.



“It is our desire to contribute to the future we want to see. It is inspired by the Lebanese spirit which promotes mutual development” he stated.



He emphasized that the Lebanese people are partners in development hence their dedication to education.



“The Lebanese community who are an essential part of the Ghanaian social fabric feel strongly involved in promoting education. As such, we’re here to award 13 brilliant students who will rise to the top of Ghana’s legal enterprise in the near future” he said.



The diplomat also noted that investment in law students today is a sure way of protecting rule of law and empowering the justice system, tomorrow.



This, he says, will create a stable and socially viable environment for socio-economic growth.



He posits that it will add to Ghana’s growing democratic credentials around the world as it pursues its sustainable development goals.



“Development however, can only be achieved in a stable society where there’s respect for Rule of law. Show me a country with working laws and I’ll show you a nation with hope and a promising future. In today’s chaotic world, law and order are a necessity” he said.



Provost’s Remarks



Provost of the College of Humanities, Professor Daniel Ofori commended the various initiatives by Lebanese residents in Ghana.



He praised them for their commitment to the University of Ghana in particular and for supporting different students in different faculties.



This partnership, he explains, continues to enrich the strong ties both countries share.



“We are hopeful that the Lebanese people will continue to support our students for a long time as we walk the path of common development,” he said.



Dean’s Remarks



Dean of the law faculty, Professor Raymond Atuguba noted that the scholarship has strengthened the fraternal relations between Ghana and Lebanon.



He stated that such collaborations between nations were necessary for the pursuit of mutual development especially at this time in human history.



He lauded the donors for their commitment irrespective of difficult economic challenges globally.



But, he appealed for the scholarship to be widened to cover many less privileged students and bridge the education gap.