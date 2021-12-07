Ghana Leadership Awards 2021: Richard Kofi Asiedu, others honoured

Regional News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: Kudjoe Mensah, Contributor

Dr Richard Kofi Asiedu, CEO of St. Andrews Group of Schools and Companies has received the Executive Achievement Award for the year 2021 in the areas of Education and Training from the Ghana Leadership Awards (GLA).



The prestigious award was presented to the business mogul following his significant contribution towards secondary education and his quest to complement government efforts of making education accessible to all.



Presenting the award, the President of the Ghana Leadership Award, Rev. Professor Emmanuel Yao Nash congratulated the successful businessman for his role towards the advancement of education in Ghana and Africa.



The program that was held at the Accra City Hotel was on the theme: "Celebrating Our Heroes in a Peaceful Ghana, One People Working Together."



The Ghana Leadership Awards, according to the organizers, seeks to recognize the leadership impact of individuals and institutions that have made outstanding differences to the social, business or educational landscapes, employment, innovation, poverty reduction, philanthropic work, building nations and promoting peace locally and worldwide amongst others.



The GLA since its inception has honoured several important personalities including the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Mr. John Dramani Mahama, Mr. John Agyekum Kufuor, late former President J.J. Rawlings, the majority and minority leaders Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu and Haruna Iddrisu respectively, and an uncountable number of sons and daughters of our soil.



Some other Award recipients of various categories of awards at the program include Dr Justice Ofori, CEO of National Insurance Commission of Ghana, Dr Kwaku Agyeman Busia, CEO of DVLA, Hon. Ambrose Dery, Minister of Interior, Mr Arafat Sulemana Abdulai, CEO of Zongo Development Fund, as well as Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi, Comptroller-General of Immigration.



President of the Ghana Leadership Awards Scheme Rev Prof Emmanuel Yaw Nash in his welcome address commended the award recipients for their hard work and immense contribution towards the development of the country.



He said the award scheme is established to raise leaders with exceptional qualities who have defied all odds even in the pandemic era to achieve prominent things in Ghana.



Meanwhile, Dr. Richard Kofi Asiedu has been among the frontiers of private-secondary education since 2005.



He holds a Ph.D. in Human Resource Management and has earned several awards in the country and Africa.