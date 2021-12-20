Ghana Law School SRC lauded for timely renovation of office square

General News of Monday, 20 December 2021

The Director of Legal Education at the Ghana School of Law, Kwesi Prempeh has commended the Students Representative Council (SRC) executives of the school for extending thoughtfulness to the management of the school.



According to the director, the fact that students, besides all the financial muscles they have to cough up always, but are still able to think of the welfare of the school, that is commendable.



"Here at the Ghana School of Law, there are various component to fees payment. If you don't pay your examination fees of GH¢1,500 you cannot right your exams. This is why the scholarship fund has become beneficial to some of the students who have been given amounts ranging between GH¢1,500 and GH¢2,000," he said.



Kwesi Prempeh made this known during the commissioning of the School's newly renovated SRC office under a new tag name, the ‘SRC Square’.



Thrilled to see the transformation the SRC Square which is composed of a business and secretarial center to undertake photocopies and mobile money transactions for students, he applauded the student body for showing good leadership.



On his part, the SRC President, Wonder Victor Kutor, explained the timeliness of his election into office, and the motivation behind this renovation, particularly since it is happening within his first 100 days in office.



"In respect of the office, we were very lucky because power was handed over to us in September so we had one month vacation to be able to do much although there was not enough resources but we got some contractors to support.



"The decision to renovate the SRC office also emanated from an audit report which revealed that the controls at the SRC business center was ineffective and that the SRC offices weren’t functional. Work, therefore, started in earnest which also took into consideration the need to give a facelift to the business center by constructing Annex B.



"The state of the old office, as well as the business center, was observed as an untidy area which posed safety and health concerns to students," he explained.



The business and secretarial center, which he noted was counterproductive before assuming office, is therefore to help the SRC generate some resources whiles helping the students to get printing and photocopies readily available and done at a discount rate.



The formal commissioning of the square, which was a two-day event, also saw the donation of a Toyota saloon car to the Kumasi campus of the school.



"This vehicle is to facilitate the movement of lecturers who fly to Kumasi to lecture as well for the use by some of the committee heads of the SRC," Wisdom Kutor added.



Also present at the short ceremony were the Registrar of the Ghana School of Law, Mrs. Juliet Adu Adjei; the Deputy Registrar, Ms. Marianne Atta Boatehene; and the Accountant, Mr. Kwesi Odum.



The new office Square will also house the Law Christian Fellowship which has the Director of the school, Kwesi Prempeh Eck, as the life patron.



He used the occasion to touch on the state of the scholarship fund which he noted has seen some disadvantaged students, two of whom are visually impaired benefiting from the fund.



