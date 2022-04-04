Ghana: Last week in pictures

General News of Monday, 4 April 2022

The past week in Ghana entailed quite a number of ceremonial events and ordeals across various aspects of life.



From the passage of the E-Levy in parliament, the Black Stars securing qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, to the president’s State of the Nation Address (SoNA), among others, the week was packed with a number of headlines.



GhanaWeb takes you through the key happenings that took place in the past week through pictures.



Last week began on a rather tensed note for football fans and the whole nation, as it looked forward to a crunch game between Ghana and Nigeria on Tuesday.



The stars arrived in Nigeria on Monday to prepare for their second leg match amid some uncertainty among football fans. While holding a training session at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja, the lights in the stadium abruptly went off. The team had to stop training for a number of minutes until the power was restored.



Both Ghanaians and Nigerians on social media expressed their varied sentiments over the power cuts amid trolls.





The Ghana Black Stars training in a dark pitch at the Abuja Sports stadium, Nigeria



Meanwhile, a Thomas Partey stunner in the eleventh minute of the match sent the away team [Ghana] into their fourth world cup although the home team also managed to secure a goal in the game.



Minutes after the game ended, some soccer fans invaded the field, causing confusion after Nigeria lost the game to Ghana on the away goal rule.









E-Levy Bill passed by Parliament and bedridden MP brought to parliament



On Tuesday, the day began with celebratory wishes to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who marked his 78th birthday with a trip to Tamale to commission an interchange.



While the event took place, lawmakers in parliament converged to consider the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy. The Minority in the house, however staged a walkout over their stance against the bill which was eventually passed by under a certificate of urgency.



The bill was not passed without some controversy as reports and images emerged indicating a bedridden Member of Parliament may have been brought into parliament to cast his vote on the controversial tax measure.











President Akufo-Addo delivers 2022 SONA



On Wednesday, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivered this year’s State of the Nation address in parliament before lawmakers, to highlight the achievements of his administration, challenges faced, as well as measures adopted to address the country’s challenges.



The sessional address is constitutionally sanctioned and must be delivered in the first meeting of every session of the house by the President.















Meawnhile, the Black Stars also visited President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House following their return from Nigeria where they sealed a qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.























Akufo-Addo fact-checked over roads construction claim



Thursday began with varied sentiments and fallouts from President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address.



The president was also fact-checked over claims he made that the government had constructed some 10,875 kilometres of new roads in five years.



The claims were found to have been false despite the Roads Ministry issuing a statement to corroborate the president’s false claims.











Akufo-Addo assents E-Levy Bill into law



The president on Thursday, March 31, 2022, signed into law the Electronic Transfer Levy despite stiff opposition from a section of Ghanaians, civil society organisations and various stakeholders.



The levy will place a 1.50% charge on all electronic transfers covering mobile money payments, bank transfers and others.







Black Stars drawn into Group H at 2022 World Cup



On Friday, the Black Stars of Ghana were placed in Group H of the 2022 World Cup at a live draw which took place in Doha, Qatar.



The team will take on Portugal in their first match and will later play Uruguay and South Korea.



The Black Stars will be making their fourth appearance at the World Cup after overcoming the Super Eagles of Nigeria via the away-goal rule.





Man captured brandishing pistol on Accra-Cape Coast, assaults another



An unidentified man brandishing a pistol while physically assaulting another man was captured on viral video on social media.



The amateur video showed the two men on the shoulders of a road that is believed to be the Accra-Cape Coast Road.



While the two engage into confrontation, the tall lankier-looking man, wielding his gun in his right hand, more than once gets clean slaps to the face of the other man.



