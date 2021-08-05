Ghana-Korea to fund RMU's modernisation project

General News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: GNA

The Government together with the Government of Korea will Fund the Regional Maritime University’s (RMU) Modernisation project within the Economic Development Cooperation Fund Framework Arrangement.



The project earmarked for the 2020 – 2022 cycle will cost US$152,861,000.



Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister of Transport said the project once actualized for RMU, would have a booming effect on the University.



Mr Asimah announced this at the 15th Congregation Ceremony of the RMU in Accra.



He said the feasibility study for the project had been completed and the consultants would soon submit their report to the Korean Exim Bank.



The Minister said following the approval by the Korean Exim Bank, there would be an appraisal mission to Ghana and the finalized document would go to Cabinet after which Parliamentary approval would be pursued.



"The project implementation will commence hopefully in the next financial year," he added.



He reiterated the commitment of President Nana Akufo-Addo to the actualization of the project, which would impact positively on job creation for the teeming youth.



Mr Asiamah said the administration and library complex and the auditorium complex, which were being funded by the Government would continue to receive support to ensure early completion.



He commended the Schulte Group and the Management of RMU for continuing their collaboration, which has led to the recruiting and training of over 700 RMU students.



"This is in consonance with the Government's vision to train more youth for sea service for export," he added.



He said the Government would continue to support RMU on this path to double and even triple its intake of more students to be given market-ready skills to pursue careers in the maritime industry.



He commended member countries for their great show of togetherness in pursuit of the collective desire for the development of the maritime industry in the region.



Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister for Roads and Highways called on the Member States to support the University with projects, scholarships, and more students in addition to the annual subscriptions to enable management and staff to run the institution.



He urged the graduands to be good citizens and uphold high moral standards by saturating the environment in which they would live and work.



"As you enter the world of work uphold the spirit of service, enterprise, and integrity," he said



The Minister advised the graduands that in their professional life, they should settle for nothing less than excellence, seek for the truth in everything they do and avoid corruption.