Ghana Journalist Association, Ghana Tourism Authority tightens belt on tourism potential

Regional News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

Newly elected executives of the Volta and Oti regional chapter of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) on Monday, August 1, 2022, met with the regional Directorate of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) with a pledge to work comparatively.



Chairman of the GJA in the region, Emmanuel Agbaxode assured the GTA of GJA's support in projecting tourism potential in the Volta and Oti regions.



Mr. Agbaxode advised journalists in the regions to lens tourism because the region "is blessed with numerous tourist sites which the world must know about" and through "our reportage, the region will be attractive and that will definitely help in generating revenue for regional and national development and create job opportunities as well".



The executives also asked the leadership of GTA in the region to build the capacity of journalists in the two regions on tourism storytelling and also continue to honour hard-working journalists in the tourism area.



GTA over the years awarded some reporters in the Volta region and is expected to organise an awards ceremony next year. A national awards ceremony is, however, expected to be held this year.



The Director of GTA in the region, Alexander Nketia asked media practitioners in the regions to use their medium to project the region positively.



He is optimistic, that the region will flourish through tourism. He called on the media and other relevant stakeholders in both regions to give the regions the exposure they deserve.



Mr. Nketia, however, pledged to always give the needed motivation to journalists in the regions. The two entities reaffirmed their commitment to the development of the regions when GJA executives made an official visit to the Directorate a couple of weeks after taking office.



Volta region has many tourist attraction areas scattered across the region, beautiful beaches and resorts are common in the coastal areas of the region.



A canopy walkway was recently installed at Amedzofe, the highest habitable settlement in the country, and has started appealing to both local and foreign tourists.



Some other tourist sites in the Volta region are; Wli waterfall in Hohoe municipality, Snake village in Afadzato South District, Mount Gemi in Amedzofe, Kente weaving village in Kpetoe, Fort Prinzenstein in Keta, Ancestral cave in Liati, Kalakpa game reserve in Abutia, Slave market, Monkey sanctuary in Tafi Atome, Crocodile pond in Ave Dakpa, etc.