Ghana Integrity Initiative encourages public to report cases of corruption

Regional News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: GNA

The Project Coordinator of Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Michael Okai, has called on Ghanaians to bring an end to corruption and injustice by reporting incidences to the appropriate institutions.



He was speaking at a capacity building and awareness workshop for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital.



He said the damaging effects of corruption were numerous and devastating as it denied people their right to basic services.



Mr Okai said the GII, as part of efforts to fight corruption had created many platforms including; the Advocacy and Legal Advice (ALAC) and the ‘Eye on Corruption’ to make reporting of cases easier.



The ALAC seeks to empower citizens to be more vocal on corruption-related issues and to provide legal advice and assistance to victims and witnesses.



It also aims to set up a database on corruption in the country and use the data to advocate greater structural and institutional changes.



Mr Okai said among the cases that ALAC pursued were bribery, petty corruption, grand corruption and conflict of interest that may rise from all sectors such as, Health, Education, Mining, Land Administration, Media as well as various processes such as licensing, procurement and registrations.



The Project Coordinator said the Eye on Corruption enabled people to submit corruption-related complaints through a mobile application and urged people to make use of such platforms to report corrupt practices.m