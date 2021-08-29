Ghana Immigration Service holds gender sensitisation for Regional Commanders

General News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Source: GNA

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kwame Asuah Takyi has urged Regional Commanders of the Service to embrace the gender equity and equal opportunities policy the Service is currently adopting and subsequently implement them at their respective jurisdictions.



He said the adoption of a new policy to mainstream gender matters was a result of an in-depth assessment of the Service’s accountability framework, which was identified as a lacuna during the analysis of the organizational structure hence, the need to restructure the system to respond to current needs.



The CGI said this in a statement read on his behalf by the Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration, in charge of Finance and Administration, Mr. Isaac Owusu Mensah at the opening ceremony of a three-day Regional Commanders sensitization workshop and consultative interactions on gender mainstreaming policy at Aburi in the Eastern Region.



The workshop also discussed the GIS code of conduct and a contingency plan for health pandemics, mass influx and counter-terrorism.



The three-day event, which is designed to increase the awareness level of the Regional Commanders and seek for their inputs and exchange of ideas in drafting and developing new policies for the GIS, is based on current trends and internationally accepted standards.



It was organised in conjunction with International Centre for Migration and Policy Development (ICMPD) and the European Union.



Mr Takyi, therefore, urged all participating Commanders to give out their best during the period and also ensure that Officers and Men under them imbibe into the new policies.



On his part, the Project Manager for Strengthening Border Security (SBS)-Ghana, Mr. Marcos Bordigñon, expressed his contentment on the objectives of the workshop and reiterated the support of the European Union and the ICMPD towards the progress of the GIS and the SBS Project.



He said they recognised and appreciated the critical role the Ghana Immigration Service was playing in the protection of the country’s borders and expressed the need for issues concerning gender management, to be critically examined and addressed.



The workshop is the second in the series after the first gender sensitization workshop for the top Management Members of the GIS in collaboration with the ICMPD and The Ark Foundation Ghana as the resource institution.