Ghana Immigration Service busts 1,550 parcels of suspected weed

Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Honuta Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has intercepted 1,550 parcels of suspected India hemp at the Klave border enclave.



Briefing the Ghana News Agency, Assistant Inspector, Mr Felix Klu-Adjei, Volta Regional Public Relations Officer of GIS, said Superintendent (Supt), Mr Bernard Kojo Nketiah, the Commanding officer of the Service at the Honuta Border and his men made the arrest of the consignments upon intelligence.



He said the driver and his accomplices, on the arrival of the Patrol Team, abandoned the goods and a Toyota Mini Bus with registration number GG 2314-20.



He said a search in the bush, revealed some 19 big sacks, which subsequent investigation by the Ghana Immigration (GIS), Police, Customs Division, Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), showed 1,550 compressed parcels of Indian hemp.



Mr Klu-Adjei said a Ghanaian Voter Identification Card bearing the name Ganuvo Kwaku, a driver’s license, GRA Certificate and GRA Income Tax documents were found at the crime scene at Klave.



Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCI), Mr Peter Claver Nantuo, the Volta Regional Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service, addressing the media, commended the Officer In-charge and the team for a great show of professionalism, high excellence and integrity in foiling the illegal operations of the cross-border syndicates.



He thanked the sister security agencies for their respective efforts and effective collaboration to actualise a common objective.



He praised the District Chief Executive of Ho West, Mr Ernest Victor Apau, the Chiefs and the entire community for rendering their support to the operations of the security agencies.



The confiscated parcels were handed over to the Head of the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) in the District, Mr Rodger Vanderpuije, in the presence of the District Chief Executive, for further investigation.



The Command is also in the process of handing over the said vehicle to the appropriate authority for onward investigation.



The Regional Command cautioned those who engage in such criminal activities to desist from them.