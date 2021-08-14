Ghana Hotels Association proposes customer service training in basic schools

General News of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: etvghana.com

The Greater Accra Regional Chair of the Ghana Hotels Association, Benjamin Afunya, has proposed inclusion of customer service studies in the basic education curriculum in Ghana.



He notes that giving each student some fundamentals in customer education will ensure the sustenance of businesses, especially in the tourism and hospitality industry.



Benjamin Afunya tabled this proposal during an interview with Samuel Eshun on e.TV Ghana’s ‘Fact Sheet’ show when he said: “The teaching of customer service should start from basic schools so that the child will know what customer service is about from the foundation so by the time we get to the top, we will know what it is about”.



He added that training people for the hospitality industry especially has become very costly considering the fact that these persons must be trained from the basics.



“When COVID-19 came, we laid off all our workers because of financial challenges and others. Now we are teaching a new set of people who do not even have the background. So, it comes with another cost. Those that we laid off have moved to other industries".



"So, we believe customer service is something that should be taken seriously in school so that with a little background, the training at the top level will not be so much”, he explained.