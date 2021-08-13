Ghana Highway Authority’s two vehicles stolen in the Eastern Region – Audit report

Regional News of Friday, 13 August 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Some two vehicles belonging to the Ghana Highway Authority(GHA) in the Eastern Region have been stolen.



The revelation is highlighted in the 2020 Auditor-General’s Report on the audit of statutory boards and corporations.



The report thus recommended that, officers in whose custody the vehicles were should be held responsible.



Also the Authority, according to the report over-run its budget for the year under review. It claimed the analysis of budget and actually revealed a total adverse variance of GH¢94,016,374.



“We further recommended that Management should take steps to ratify the budget over-run by Parliament,” the latest Auditor General’s report said.