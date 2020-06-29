General News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Ghana High Commission to UK resumes operations July 1

Ghana’s High Commission to the United Kingdom (UK) has announced that it will resume full operations from July 1, 2020.



Operations at the High Commission were suspended due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.



But following the announcement by the British Government about the introduction of new measures to gradually ease the Covid-19 lockdown effective June and July 2020 respectively, the Commission has moved to restore its operations in full.



According to the Commission in a statement, it will strictly adhere to social distancing rules as well as other protocols to minimize health risks.



It says all passport applicants whose appointments were affected by the lockdown and subsequent closure of the Mission should expect new appointment dates via email in the coming week.



The statement says the Commission “will operate a “no-mask-no-entry” policy in addition to the other strict protocols to minimize health risks to clients and members.

