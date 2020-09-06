General News of Sunday, 6 September 2020

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Ghana Health Service organizes coronavirus quiz for children

Six children took part in the contest

As part of efforts to ensure that children are not left out of COVID-19 health education, the Health Promotion Division of Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the African Field Epidemiology Network (AFENET) organised a COVID-19 Children’s quiz at the ground auditorium of Health Promotion Division Headquarters.



This was the first of its kind in a series tailored towards educating children on the safety protocols on COVID-19.



The Division embarked on this new mission emphasizing that children as Ambassadors of change need to be engaged in health education and promotion, and social marketing of health.



Questions asked during this interactive quiz included but were not limited to the COVID 19 safety protocols such as frequent handwashing with soap under running water for at least 20 seconds, use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, good respiratory etiquette, social distancing, personal hygiene among others.



The quiz which was a keenly contested saw Nathan Nana Yaw Nyamekye emerge as the winner for the contest. In all, six (6) children took part in the contest with participants taking away a variety of amazing prizes.



Speaking to Kingdom News, the Director of the Health Promotion Division of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. DaCosta Aboagye who also doubles as the leader of National COVID-19 Risk Communication and Social Mobilization stressed that the purpose of the quiz was to ensure that children were involved in COVID-19 education through knowledge sharing.



He also expressed joy in the brilliant performance exhibited by the children and the enthusiasm the children showed whilst answering questions and partaking in this exercise. Dr. DaCosta used the opportunity to admonished parents to help their wards at home gain more knowledge about COVID-19 and its preventive measures and also encouraged other stakeholders to adopt such strategies.



The children who took part in this exercise also expressed their gratitude to the Health Promotion Division of the Ghana Health Service and AFENET for organizing the quiz which also served as a learning opportunity for them.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.