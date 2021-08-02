Ghana Health Service denies fake COVID-19 testing at KIA

General News of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: etvghana.com

The Ghana Health Service has denied claims of fake COVID-19 results for travelers at the Kotoka International Airport.



The denial follows the circulation of some viral videos of some travelers contesting the positive COVID-19 results from Frontiers Health Services.



In a statement, the GHS said it is worried about the many false reportages being circulated especially on social media.



They added that since the reopening of KIA, a total of 398,803 passengers have so far been tested for COVID upon arrival as of 31st July 2021 of those 2,386 have tested positive for COVID and therefore the Health Service has full confidence in the FDA approved testing system at the KIA so there is no basis for the allegations.



However, speaking to the media on Thursday, the Minority Spokesperson on health Kwabena Minta Akandoh asked for a second opinion on the results of the travelers contesting their positive results within a week.



The Juaboso MP condemned the attempt to use security personnel to harass the victims.



Mr. Akandoh further admonished Frontiers which conducts the testing at the KIA to reassess their regime.