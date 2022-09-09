Ghana Hajj board begins refunds

General News of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Hajj Board has presented cheques for the refunds of persons who paid for the Hajj but could not make it during the last religious exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The payments were made for thirty-seven persons through their agents on September 7, 2022.



Sheikh IC Quaye who presented the cheques covering the refunds recalled the decision taken last week to invite persons desirous of collecting their monies to apply for same.



The agencies which collected them on their behalf were Al Balad, Great Anyas, Lahaina, Nizam and Ashkar.



The refunds included the travel insurance which was paid alongside the package.



In all 85 persons have so far applied for refunds.



Present during the presentation were Haj MANAF, Dr Abubakar Sidick Ahmed, Dr Amin Bonsu and A R Gomda.