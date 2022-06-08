Ghana Hajj Board announces 2022 Hajj fare

Regional News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

The Ghana Hajj Board, in collaboration with Hajj Agents Association, has announced this year’s Hajj pilgrimage fare at GH¢39,000 an equivalent of $5000 dollars. The fare of GH¢39,000 is for new pilgrims and for pilgrims whose deposits (GH¢19,500) remained with the Hajj Board in 2020 and did not opt for a refund will pay an additional payment amount of GH¢7000 making the total amount GH¢26,500.



The announcement was made by the Hajj Board Chairman, Sheikh I.C. Quaye, at a press conference at the Hajj Village in Accra.



The Hajj Board has, however, indicated that it has pulled out all the stops to make the financial expenditure much more accommodating adding that with assistance from the government, the Hajj Board has unanimously agreed on a cheaper fare.



According to him, increment in charges from service providers compelled the Hajj Board to work assiduously to arrive at a fare that is reasonable and by all estimates affordable for Ghanaian pilgrims.



Sheikh I.C. Quaye revealed that Pilgrims in neighbouring countries like Nigeria are paying a fee of N2.5m (two point five million naira) which is equivalent to GHC47,000 adding that countries like Ivory Coast, Benin and Niger figures are in that same ballpark. The board was officially informed of Ghana’s invitation to participate in this year’s Hajj with its official quota of 3,069 (three thousand and sixty-nine) which he described as a “much-reduced quota” from what Ghana pilgrims enjoyed in 2019, which was a quota of 6,700.



COVID-19 PRECAUTION



Sheikh I.C Quaye stated that since the covid-19 cases are not fully – extinguished worldwide, the Hajj Board is obliged to adhere to social distancing and other health protocols put in place to ensure a safe environment during this year’s pilgrimage.



HAJJ BOARD PREPARATION



Upon receiving the quota, the chairman of the board led a delegation to Saudi Arabia where he signed all necessary agreements with Saudi Hajj officials to ensure the board’s preparedness to airlift Ghanaian pilgrims to Saudi and make necessary arrangements such as accommodation, catering, transportation etc to meet the needs of the pilgrims.



For his part, the Managing Director of Ashkar Ventures, Alhaji Mohammed Ashkar made an assurance that he and other Hajj Agents will communicate current development to their clients.