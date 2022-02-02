Ghana, Guinea, Mali, Niger others at risk of attack – Transparency International Rep

General News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghana has been observed to be one of the African countries that stand the risk of instability if corruption and its related issues are not tackled appropriately.



Other African countries in this bracket are Kenya, Nigeria, Mali, Guinea and Niger.



This was revealed by the Regional Coordinator of Transparency International for West Africa, Samuel Kaninda following the recent corruption ranking.



Mr. Kaninda who was speaking during a roundtable discussion on “Rethinking Ghana’s corruption strategies: a decade’s trend analysis of the corruption perception index” in Accra organized by Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) argued that, an oppressed system of injustice is a fertile ground for instability.



He noted that in a system where the citizens feel cheated and vulnerable, the possibility of insurgency is high.



According to him, the sub-region is faced with turbulence and this points to governments that our countries will have to prevent corruption before it degenerates.



“We can see that in the sub-region depending on your perspective are facing turbulence. There is a rise not only in terrorist attacks and conflicts, you look at Nigeria all the way to Niger, Mali instability that is now leading to insurgency and democratically elected governments deposed.



This point to governments that our countries need to prevent from degenerating as you will agree, prevention is better than cure so the situations we are experiencing in Mali, Guinea which could easily spark out of control will not only affect those countries but the sub-region as a whole.” He explained.



He however suggested that the surest way in dealing with corruption is to allow a legal framework on corruption to function.



One of the ways to address this is to make sure that our government is watertight. The legal framework needs to be there, we’ve the ECOWAS community and protocol on the fight against corruption.