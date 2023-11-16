Ghana Geological Survey Authority outlines program for 110th anniversary

General News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

The Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) has launched a comprehensive set of year-long events and programs to commemorate its 110th-year anniversary.



Launching the Anniversary on Thursday, 16th November 2023 on behalf of the Sector Minister, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. George Mireku Duker described in detail the precious and valuable contributions of the Ghana Geological Survey Authority to the country.



He spelt out the integral role of the GGSA in the discovery of major minerals resources in areas such as Obuasi, Tarkwa and Akwatia, indicating that but for the instrumental role, the GGSA played in the mining sector, Ghana would not have made these major strides in its mining sector.



“Indeed, we cannot go without saying that the Ghana Geological Survey Authority has been instrumental in identifying potential mineral deposits, which have contributed significantly to Ghana's economic growth. For instance, their work discovered significant gold deposits in Tarkwa, Obuasi, and Prestea areas, leading to increased mining activities that have created jobs for thousands of Ghanaians over the past century,” he said.



Touching on the theme of the Anniversary, "Ghana's Sustainable Industrial and Socio-economic Transformation: The Pivotal Role of Ghana”, Hon. Mireku Duker explained that the country’s transition from the current status quo in the mining sector to green mining places a lot of responsibility on the GGSA to execute its duties effectively.



He outlined some major policy interventions by the government aimed at enhancing and increasing the country’s benefit from the mining sector. He charged the GGSA to make its presence felt in the socio-economic development of the country.



While assuring the GGSA of the Ministry’s support, he charged the management to engage with stakeholders in order to ensure smooth implementation of the Legislative Instrument that will lead to the effective operationalization of Act 2016.



“The Government recognises that, for GGSA to be more responsive and to contribute meaningfully to the developmental agenda of the Government through the provision of up-to-date geoscientific data, there is the need to enact Legislative Instruments (LIs) to help operationalise the Ghana Geological Survey Authority Act, 2016 (Act 928). I want to assure everyone that the Ministry will be available to provide the necessary support to realise this vision, not just for the benefit of GGSA but for Mother Ghana.,” he said.



The GGSA must continue to strengthen collaboration and stakeholder engagements with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, Traditional Authorities and other Government Agencies to make the implementation process a smooth one.



During his welcome address, Mr Isaac Kuuwan Mwinbelle, the Director-General of GGSA, disclosed plans for the commemoration of the 110th-year anniversary. He outlined the Anniversary celebration which will feature a series of awareness initiatives, forums, and an International conference that will mark the climax of the year-long celebrations.



Mr Mwinbelle recounted the story behind the establishment and successes of the GGSA, highlighting their integral role in the setting up of key and strategic national assets like the Akosombo Dam, Kpone Dam, Accra-Tema Motorway and Tema Harbour, among others.



He spoke of the commitment of the current management to ensure the full operationalization of the Act 2016 through the passing of a Legislative Instrument.



He also mentioned that his outfit is in the process of firming up a ten-year strategic plan that will place the GGSA in a position where it can play its role effectively and contribute to national growth.



He admitted that the GGSAs will continue to liaise with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to ensure that the siting of structures are done in accordance with safety protocols.



The Board Chair of GGSA, Mr P. Y. Amoako said “In an era where the conversation around climate change the economic sustainability is loudest, the GGSA ‘s role in geo-hazard mitigation has become increasingly crucial with the monitoring of seismic activities and geo-hazards to safeguard our communities and critical infrastructure.



“Our work in land-use planning ensures that our geological responses are developed responsibly, minimizing environmental impact and maximizing societal benefits”.