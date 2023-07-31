Ghana Gas official's US$500, €590 stolen during Russia-Africa summit - Report

General News of Monday, 31 July 2023

An unamed member of Ghana's delegation at the just-ended Russia-Africa summit lost some money from his hotel room.



The event was held between 28th and 29th March in the city of St. Petersburg as a number of African leaders and government representatives met with the Russian president and other top officials.



According to Ukrainian journalist Igor Suskho, some guests recorded burglaries at their hotel rooms during the event.



"Russia: 3 attendees of the Russia-Africa Summit from Ghana, Burundi, and Argentina found their hotel rooms burglarized in St. Petersburg. $500 and €590 in cash stolen from the hotel room of an executive from Ghana's gas company," his tweet read.



Ghana sent a delegation to the summit but GhanaWeb checks show that president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was not camptured in the family photo taken at the end of the summit.



It is also not known who led the Ghanaian delegation, even though documents sighted by GhanaWeb shows that there was a big delegation comprising government officials and others in the private sector.



The Russia-Africa summit 2023 edition is the second after the initial edition in Sochi in 2019.





