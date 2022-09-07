Ghana Gas offers to sponsor journalists on oil and gas reporting

General News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC), Dr. Ben K.D Asante says the entity is ready to support journalists to upgrade their knowledge of oil and gas reporting.



According to Dr. Asante, GNGC has an offer to help journalists acquire more knowledge in the energy sector through a formal and semi-formal approach.



He explained that the formal approach will cater for two journalists nominated by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) on a scholarship package to obtain a degree in the oil and gas sector at an accredited institution.



The second option he reiterated, is to offer training opportunities to journalists willing to enrich their knowledge in the country’s energy sector, particularly in the gas sector.



Dr. Asante disclosed these on Monday, September 5, 2022, when he received a delegation from the GJA, led by the President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor, in the GNGC boardroom.



“What we expect from GJA is fair and accurate reportage of issues…it will augur well for all of us to get educated in areas we are reporting on,” the Chief Executive Officer told the delegation.



Dr. Ben Asante said he is happy to avail himself to deliver lectures on energy sector particularly on oil and gas, whenever he is called upon to do so.



The CEO expressed concern about how some persons appear on media platforms as experts and misinform the public on energy issues and further appealed to them to be circumspect in the manner in which they empanel people to offer so-called solutions on energy-related issues.



Speaking on the strategic role GNGC play in the energy sector, Dr. Asante said it is worthy to note that, in spite of the hardship facing the economy, the supply of electricity to homes and industries has been quite stable, attributing this to the crucial role the company plays in the supply of natural gas, to power the generating plants.



“Unlike previous years, Ghana would have been paying huge amounts in US Dollars for the supply of natural gas from Nigeria to power the plants. Now we don’t have many incidents of shortage in power supply because we produce about 80 per cent of the gas for power generation,” he announced.



Earlier, President of the GJA, Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor commended Dr. Asante and the Ghana National Gas company, for the continuous support towards activities of the Association, key among which is the yearly support towards the annual GJA awards.



Mr Dwumfuor informed the GNGC leadership that it is the GJA’s mission to deepen and to strengthen the bond in the relationship between the two entities.



“It is fair to engage key stakeholders and also to explore opportunities for mutual benefits and to share vision and policies with major stakeholders,” Mr Dwumfuor stated.



He expressed gratitude to the CEO and management of GNGC for the warm reception and for the progressive discussions held between the two bodies, and also used the opportunity to request GNGC’s support in the renovation of the press centre.



The Head of Corporate Communication, Mr. Ernest Owusu-Bempah in his remarks, encouraged journalists to read more about the sector so that they can actively participate in programs organized by players in oil and gas.



According to him, he has observed many journalists assigned to such events don’t ask questions which he said alleged could be the fact that they lack knowledge this particular area.



He, therefore, urged journalists to take advantage of the opportunity created by GNGC and acquire knowledge in the sector whether through formal or informal sessions.



Ghana Gas and GJA The delegation also included Linda Asante Agyei, Vice president; Rebecca Epke, PRO; Audrey Dekalu Treasurer; Dominic Hlodzi, Organising Secretary and Kofi Yeboah, General Secretary.