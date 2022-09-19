Ghana Gas intervenes in erratic power outage at Sandema hospital

Regional News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Effective Health services delivery in Sandema Hospital in the Builsa North Municipality, Upper East Region, has intensified after an erratic power supply has caused obstructions in services.



The Ghana Gas Company Limited made this possible when its Management donated a 150-kilovolt ampere new power plant to the hospital to mitigate the numerous challenges confronting the facility.



The Sandema hospital relied on an obsolete plant which could not serve its intended purpose. The Management thus improvised with rechargeable lamps to illuminate its wards and to attend to the clientele.



Realising the severity of the situation in the hospital, the Municipal Chief Executive of the area, Madam Vida Anaab, said she drew the attention of the Ghana Gas Company to the challenge, which did not fall on deaf ears.



She made the appeal when GGC Management commissioned some boreholes they had constructed in the municipality.



Taking up the issue as part of their corporate social responsibility, GGC limited provided the plant to the hospital through the MCE.



According to her, since its installation, the newly installed power generator has contributed immensely to service delivery in the hospital. She noted that the erratic power supply was destructive that a patient died while undergoing an operation in the theatre.



“Even after we installed the plant within some few hours, there was power outage, and that was what the hospital used throughout. And in the night, there was the usual erratic power supply. So the plant is of immense help to us.”



The hospital management, following the donation, expressed their appreciation to Ghana Gas Company and Madam Vida Anaab and hoped the new plant would resolve the power challenges.



Dr. Emmanuel Opoku, the Acting Medical Superintendent of the hospital, said in an interview with GNA that the facility had migrated onto the Lightware Health Information Management System, a computerised system for health service delivery which needs a constant power supply, hence the plant was a great relief.



Some staff were also hopeful that the power challenge would end, for Sandema hospital to reclaim its name in service delivery, while they thanked the donor for the gesture.



