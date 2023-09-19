Ghana Gas cuts sod for 200-bed hospital at UENR

Regional News of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Source: Romeo Oduro, Contributor

Ghana National Gas Company has cut sod in a ceremony to mark the commencement of construction works on a 200-bed capacity hospital at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR).



The hospital is to provide healthcare for students, staff, and the entire community in Sunyani.



The hospital comes in two phases with the first phase having to complete 80 beds for a relocation of the UENR Clinic on the school campus.



The project will be completed within 24 months.



If completed, the project will boast of specialist facilities such as a dentist block, eye clinic, OPD, medical block for both males and females, pediatric ward to deal with the care and treatment of infants and children, pharmacy unit, laboratory unit, main theater, surgeon block, four consulting rooms, one for inter-medicine and the other for child health, maternal health with its facilities and surgical consulting room, emergency unit with its theater, laundry unit, administration block which will house the health service directorate, among others.



The Chair of the University Council, Prof. Nsiah Gyabaah was full of praise for the gas company and the fact that a dream conceived is becoming a reality.



“There is a saying that he who brings health brings life and therefore the importance of a hospital, even if it’s a clinic to a community such as ours, is a good venture, therefore it is with pride and excitement that I see this dream of getting a hospital for our university becoming a reality,” he said.



“The University Council welcomes each and every one of you who is here to witness this memorable occasion. It is my prayer that this hospital will see the completion, its utilization and 100 percent attendance by students, and people in the surrounding communities in order that we may able to improve their health status and health conditions and also improve the health needs of students and the entire community at large.“



He commended the Vice Chancellor and his team for conceiving the idea of providing a hospital for the university and the entire community.



“To the dean, directors, and staff, I urge you to continue to pray and support the VC as he tries to transform this university into a world-class center of excellence,” Prof Gyabaah said, adding that everybody has a role to play to ensure this hospital project comes to fruition to the Sunyani enclave.



Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Elvis Asare-Bediako said the idea of constructing a hospital that will serve the student population and the entire community is serious since their current clinic is inadequate.



According to him, the decision to build a hospital within the University is not merely a physical infrastructure but a testament to the commitment to the development of the university community at large.



“In a year to come, this hospital will serve as a heart for cutting-edge medical research, a training ground for future healthcare professionals where lives are saved and transformed. It will offer quality healthcare to our students, faculty, and staff and show their physical and mental well-being.



“Moreover, it will reach out beyond our campus walls to provide vital medical services to our local community, bridging the gap in healthcare accessibility and contributing to the overall betterment of our society and of course also contribute to the agenda of the Ghana government to provide healthcare for all.”



The VC took the opportunity to commend the gas company and its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ben Asante, for remembering the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), thereby providing them with a hospital that will provide quality healthcare to the university and the community at large.



Manager at Ghana Gas in charge of Corporate Social Responsibility Anyimah Edomgbole assured the gathering of Ghana Gas’ commitment to providing quality healthcare in the areas of quality education, water and sanitation, and sports to the good people of this country.



The official sod-cutting ceremony saw representatives from the Ghana Health Service, UENR, the community, the dean of faculty, lecturers, and students.

Story by Romeo Oduro (Senior Communication officer, Ghana Gas)



>