Ghana Free Zones Authority grab two honours at 2021 CGA

Source: Patrick Sackey, Contributor

Ambassador Michael Aaron Oquaye Jnr, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA), was honoured as the ‘Enterprising C.E.O of the Year at the Corporate Ghana Awards.



The event held at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on Sunday 26th December, 2021 was organized by Big Events Ghana.



Ghana’s former High Commissioner to India, Ambassador Michael Aaron Oquaye Jnr who has been called to both the Bar of Ghana and the Bar of England and Wales is currently blazing an undeniable path of innovation at the GFZA, whilst existing as an impeccable role model for the youth.



Ambassador Michael Aaron Oquaye Jnr upon receiving his award intimated, “Ghana is on the verge of becoming the centre of the African trade boost and we need you all to join us to make this a reality. We at the Ghana Free Zones Authority are doing our best but we cannot do it alone; we need all hands on deck, including yours.”



Additionally, the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA) under the leadership of Ambassador Michael Oquaye Jnr, emerged as the Trade and Investment Company of the Year.



The Authority was established on August 31, 1995, by the Free Zone Act (Act 504) to promote economic development and regulate activities in free zones and for related purposes in Ghana. Since its inception, the Authority has adopted innovative and efficient means to meet its statutory obligations.