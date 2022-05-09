Ghana Festival New York 2022 launched in style and glamour in Accra

Diasporia News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: Michael Oberteye

The Ghana festival New York has been officially outdoored at a colorful ceremony in Accra.



The event which showcased great Dangme tradition in glitz and glamour, saw highly placed traditional leaders of Dangme origin including Nene Agmor Owuadjao II, President of the Ga-Dangme Divisional Chiefs in attendance.



The launch of this year’s festival in Ghana was the first time the event was brought “home” in its twelve years history with the main event slated for August in Bronx, New York.



The Ghana festival New York, an innovation of the new York-based National Ghana Parade Council (NGPC) which is an innovation of some Ghanaians living in some American cities including New York, Connecticut and New Jersey, is aimed at showcasing the unique tradition and culture of the people of Ghana to the rest of the world while canvassing for foreign direct investment for the country.



Keynote speaker at the occasion, Osagyefo Oseadeyor Agyemang Badu II, the Dormaahene speaking through his representative, Barima Oppong Kyeremeh Sikafour II, Akwamuhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area, noted that the festival was important to maintain the Ghanaian culture in its people now sojourned in foreign lands and influenced by their practices.



According to him, “festivals play important aspects of the Ghanaian life while finding expression with the living and dead as well as reinforcing the societal bond and community belonging.”



The Dormaahene however warned that Ghanaians stood to lose their identity as Africans if they do not contentiously and pragmatically put things in shape.

“In the midst of mischaracterization and degradation of our cultural practices, it is heartwarming to get an NGO, that is the National Ghana Parade Council, a charitable organization headquartered in Bronx, New York to organize the Ghana festival is welcome”, said the chief.



He expressed hope in the Ghana Festival New York serving as an umbrella to bring Ghanaians in the diaspora together. President of the NGPC, madam Catherine Cudjoe who was on the night decorated with colorful beads by Nene Agmor Owuadjao II in honor of her efforts to bring together various communities through her selfless work, noted that launching the event in Ghana afforded the council the opportunity to showcase the degree of importance it has attached to its culture and tradition.



“Our tradition and culture are the glues holding us together warmly as a nation”, she said adding that the event also afforded the organizers the opportunity to draw the attention of Corporate Ghana, government agencies and individuals to see the need to collaborate with them to hold the trustworthy foreign investors that the NGPC brings to Ghana.



She expressed regret at the increasing spate of crime and the use of abusive and offensive language by the youth, describing the development as sacrificing the country’s cultural values on the altar of globalization and modernity.



She hoped that the festival would be used to honor distinguished Ghanaians and Ghanaian-Americans who are making positive contributions across a wide range of fields such as science, business, the arts, entertainment, community service, sports as well as inspiring future generations to new heights.



Other dignitaries present included, her royal highness Nana Esi Ninsin VIII of the Ekumfi Traditional Area who sat in as Chairperson of the occasion.



The event was graced by the presence of Wiyaala, the African queen, the Krobo Bead Makers Association, Dangme Youth Choir amongst others and sterling performances from the various cultural troupes.