Ghana Federation of Disability Organization appeals for support to train members

Regional News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Upper West



Mr. Saani Mahama, the Upper West Regional President of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organization (GFD) has called for support of the philanthropic world to undertake vocational and skills training for People With Disabilities (PWDs) to enable them to earn a livelihood to be able to fend for themselves.



He said since not all of them are educated, there is the need for such people to learn a trade so they can earn a living to be able to look after their families as many of them are family people with the responsibility of raising up their children.



He, therefore, appealed for support from individuals, philanthropists, and organizations to make such a dream a reality to bring some dignity to members of the organization.



"Many of us did not get the opportunity to go to school so we are also appealing if we could get support to organize a skills training for them to learn some work so that at least they'll be able to look after themselves and their families. Many of us have children, some of us are married, we are also given children.We need to also educate our children in order to take good care of them. But many of them are jobless so we're also thinking if we can get support so that so that we can give them some skill training so that at least they'll also be able to help themselves," Mr. Saani appealed.



In addition, he also solicited for the provision of a tricycle known locally as "Mahama Camboo" as a source of income while at the same time aid the transportation of members in attending radio programs as well as other events. He indicated that the sensitization program the federation undertakes in the local media has been instrumental in changing and shaping the perceptions of parents who hitherto kept their disabled wards indoors away from the prying eyes of the public to start enrolling them in schools through the aid of the organization.



"These discussions have benefitted we persons with disabilities and some members within the communities. They have been able to bring their children outside. As I said, some members with disabilities have also come to join the associations and now, I can tell you that the whole region we have about 14,000 plus (members), that's across all people living with disabilities because we have nine (9) disability groups. So some people have now come out to join the association," Mr. Saani disclosed to Ghanaweb.



He made this known during an exclusive interview with Ghanaweb's Upper West Regional correspondent, Ilyaas Al-Hasan, to highlight some challenges facing the federation and its members on Saturday, January 29, 2022.



Touching on some other major issues bedeviling PWDs not only in the Upper West Region but nationwide, the outspoken President mentioned the lack of access for the disabled to public facilities as a major headache to members.



Citing the new market storey-buildings that have sprung up at the Wa central business district that were built without the PWDs in mind, he wondered why new public structures that were not designed to accommodate the disabled,

were still passed for constructions despite the passing of the Disable Act more than 10 years ago. He stated: "It's more than 10 years since they passed the Disability ACT but still buildings are springing up here and there, but still they are not accessible."



Mr. Saani also cited the difficulty that would greet members should they want to call on the regional minister at his office at the Regional Coordinating Council that is housed in a storey-building that cannot be accessed by anyone who is on a wheelchair to be able to climb upstairs.



He therefore charged the Wa Municipal Assembly to ensure that before the building plan of any public structure is approved, the accessibility aspect of the disabled must be incorporated into it.











According to him, another important challenge which he observed PWDs have often have to deal with day in, day out, is the issue of discrimination.



According to him, just like able-bodied persons, everyone has a name the person is identified with but some people due to discrimination and disdain, rather choose to call disabled persons by their condition which he said should not be case since to him, no body knows what the future holds for the person stigmatizing the disabled person after all, many disabled persons were not born with their conditions but were rather acquired in one way or the other.



"Many, many people call persons with disability by their disability knowing very well that everybody has got a name. Yes, that's another area that we are crying that people should stop. You know today (the present) but you don't know tomorrow (what your destiny has in stock for you). Many of us were not born as people with disabilities - we were born abled but due to either accidents or some diseases, some of us have become disabled people. So when that happens to you (if you aren't disabled), don't think you are supreme so you are free, anything can happen," he advised.



The Regional Federation President in addition also called on parents to stop hiding their disabled children indoors from the public but enroll them in schools to be integrated into society to guarantee them a meaningful life as they would not be there forever to cater for the children.