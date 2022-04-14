Ghana Export and Import (GEXIM) Bank, supergeona enterprise & others donate to Apiate support fund

General News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM) on Wednesday, 13th April, 2022 contributed their widow's mite towards the rebuilding and rehabilitation of Apiate with a sum of 50,000 Ghana Cedis.



The donation was made by a delegation from GEXIM Bank, led by the Deputy Chief Executive Officer responsible for Finance and Administration, Ms. Nana Akyaa Obeng-Adiyah.



In a brief remark before the presentation, Madam Akyaa Obeng-Adiyiah said their contribution towards the fund was a direct response to a call by the chairperson of the Appiatse Support Fund, Rev. Joyce Rosalind Aryee for benevolent Ghanaians and organizations to support the exercise at Apiatse.



"In response to a direct request from the Chairperson of the fund, Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee, we are here today on behalf of the board, and Executive Management of EXIM Ghana to donate GHC 50, 000 as our contribution to the fund and we know that this contribution will go a long way to make the lives of the people in Apiate much much better" she remarked.



Ms. Obeng-Adiyah further stated that the donation from the financial institution will touch the lives of the people in the community and also be part of the process of restoring livelihood in Appiatse.



The General Manager of Supergeona Enterprise, Madam Gloria Ayimah also made a cheque donation of 50,000 Ghana Cedis on behalf of their company.



"As part of our Corporate social responsibility, we would like to make a donation to help in the rebuilding of Appiatse", she said.



The Chairperson of the Fund who received the donations expressed gratitude to all donors on behalf of the Committee members.



She further appealed to other institutions and individuals to support and donate to the fund as the monies accrued so far is not adequate for the rebuilding and restoration of the livelihood of the Appiatse community.



"We were called to mobilize sufficient funds, as stated by the Honorable Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, and I can say that, at this time, the money is not yet sufficient" she hinted.



Meanwhile, Minister for Energy, Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh donated a cheque of 20,000 Ghana Cedis as his way of supporting Apiate.

Global Media Alliance, Liebherr Ghana Limited and the Administrator and Secretary of the Appiatse Support Fund also contributed a significant amount of 10,000 Ghana Cedis, 45,000 Ghana Cedis and 1000 Ghana Cedis respectively.