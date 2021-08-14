Ghana Employers Association engages members on labour dispute settlement

General News of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: GNA

Employers have been urged to carefully engage employees on pertinent labour issues to avoid the piling up of cases at the Labour offices and the National Labour Commission.



The National Labour Commission deals with between 80 and 120 cases, while Regional offices handle between 30 and 40 cases on monthly basis, a task the two bodies could hardly complete due to logistical constraints.



The Executive Secretary to the National Labour Commission, Mr. Ofosu Asamoah during a day's seminar with employers on dispute resolution, noted how the Commission was overwhelmed with unresolved cases, coupled with the lack of lawyers to effectively engage feuding parties.



Mostly, issues presented at the Commission were in the form of workman's compensation, unpaid salaries, termination of appointment and exit related matters.



He also expressed concern about the lack of full-time commissioners to handle cases.



Mr Asamoah, therefore, said that prevention of the issues from occurring was the panacea to industrial conflict resolution and prayed employers to adhere to all laid down procedures.



The engagement sought to strengthen social dialogue at the workplace and encourage good labour practice, to sustain the stable industrial relation that had existed before the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ghana.



He said negotiations, mediation and arbitration were some procedures in resolving labour-related issues, but prevention itself was a tool for solving labour-related issues.



The Executive Secretary called for constant engagement and effective communication between management and staff.



Mr Eugene Abraham, the Research and Communication Manager of GEA indicated that there was a need for both employers and employees to come together to find a better way in dealing with labour issues.



Mr Kwaku Dougan from the Trade Union Congress alluded to how all protocols on working from home and shift systems adhered to that enhanced industrial peace.