Ghana Employers’ Association bid farewell to outgoing Norwegian Ambassador

General News of Saturday, 24 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Employers’ Association (GEA), on Friday held a meeting in Accra to bid farewell to Mr Gunnar Andreas Holm, the outgoing Norwegian Ambassador, whose five-year tenure of office in Ghana ended in August 2020.



Mr Daniel Acheampong, the President of GEA, acknowledged the tremendous contribution of Mr Holm towards business growth and for the fruitful cooperation enjoyed by the Association during his tenure.



He presented a citation on behalf of the Association to the outgoing Ambassador.



Mr Acheampong said during his tenure, Mr Holm undertook various programmes aimed at fostering job creation, environmental protection, improvement in livelihoods and the realisation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.



“The Embassy under your leadership has equally made significant contributions in the development of capacity in the Oil and Gas sector of the economy as well as initiating several programmes targeted at supporting the development of the fisheries sector in Ghana,” he said.



Mr Acheampong said the GEA further acknowledged the commitment of the Government of Norway in facilitating private sector development, which had greatly accelerated investments by several Norwegian companies in Ghana, thereby engendering economic growth.



He stated that Mr Holm would be greatly remembered for his efforts that ensured a successful collaboration with the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) in the areas of Social Dialogue, Organisational Development and the Female Future Programme,” which is a women’s leadership development initiative designed to address the gender gap in top management, leadership and Board positions in Ghana.



He said that excellent rapport was not only towards the economic sector, but also extended politically, with the scope and impact of his work leading to the affirmation of the special relationship that existed between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, of the Republic of Ghana and the Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway.



Mr Acheampong noted that the valuable contribution of Mr Holms, towards the work of the Association and by extension, the development of the private sector in Ghana was outstanding and remarkable for the growth and sustainability of businesses and overall national development, and wished him well in his next appointment to Kenya.



Mr Holm, thanked the GEA for the smooth collaboration he enjoyed throughout his service and stated that the private sector development was very important for the expansion of businesses and for national development.



He said he was happy with the business environment of the country, and encouraged more Norwegian investors to take advantage of the welcoming terrain to invest in Ghana.



He also recounted his numerous experiences with the Ghanaian culture, and the successful feedback stories received on the various initiatives, especially on women empowerment, saying any country that excluded 50 percent of its population (women) undermined a huge economic success because there was the need to harness every potential to achieve holistic national development.



Mr Holm urged the GEA to welcome his successor, also an experienced Diplomat, and provide her with a conducive environment for discussing difficult issues to drive the national agenda for the sustainable socio-economic development of both countries.