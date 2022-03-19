Ghana Drunkards Association boycotts all alcoholic beverages from GIHOC Distilleries

General News of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

Drunkards Association of Ghana, with immediate effect, has boycotted all alcoholic beverages from GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited.



The beverages include Castle Bridge, Mandingo, Takai, Apet Dry Gin, Castidingo, Herb Afrik, Kaiser Imperial Schnapp, and Meridian Water among others.



The boycott is a protest against the MD of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited for asking Ghanaians to drink water if they cannot afford the increased prices of their products.



The MD, Maxwell Kofi Jumah in an interview with the media said the company will increase their products to meet high cost of production to remain in business.



He added that consumers who cannot afford the new prices of alcoholic beverages should resort to drinking water,” he added.



He also stated that excessive intake of alcoholic beverages is often a pastime for people who are lazy to work.



His statement, according to the President of the Drunkards Association of Ghana, Moses Onya, is an insult to the members that include prominent personalities in the country.



In an interview with Otec News’ on Thursday, Moses Onya warned that until Kofi Jumah apologizes to them, the 6.6 million of his “has boycotted all products of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited.”



“We take Mr Jumah statement as unfortunate, discriminately and an insult, for labeling as us lazy people and asking us to drink water as a substitute,” Moses Onya, also known as Dry Bone stated.



“With immediate effect the 6.6 million members of the association will not patronize the products of GIHOC until he apologizes to us,” Dry Bone threatened.



He then urged all members to abide by the direction to protect their hard won reputation.