Ghana Day Festival to be held on July 2

Diasporia News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: Kofi Duah

The Association of Ghanaian Unions Switzerland in partnership with the Ghana Embassy Switzerland is ready with the third edition of the Ghana Day Festival after a two-year break due to COVID-19.



Scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 2 at Waldutte Ziegelhonein Switzerland, Ghana Day Festival showcases Ghanaian food, culture and music to the outside world.



There will be live band performances from Shab Crew, Habyba and Jenny Grace. Speaking in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Philip Wangyimba a member of the organizers said the event has grown to become one of the best events in Switzerland with great attendance.



“The last two editions have been great where we had Ghanaians and none Ghanaian coming in their numbers to enjoy the festival. On the day, we intend to bring some traditional dancers, musicians and a live band to come and entertain us while we introduce our food, our beautiful Kente and promote anything Ghanaian.”



“This is the little way we can promote our music, culture and everything Ghanaian to the outside world and we intend to do this festival in other countries,” he said.



According to him, patrons have been calling back the event since it went on break in 2019.



“Since the show went on break we have had messages and calls when the event is coming back and we are glad to bring it back. We will make this year's festival more fan with a lot of activities to make the event memorable,” he said.



He added that there will speeches from the diplomatic Corp of the Ghana Embassy Switzerland and the Executives of Agus on why Ghana is a proud destination for tourism and business investment.



Agus consist of the following unions; The Zongo community Switzerland, The Ga-Adamgme Union, The Basel Union, Ghanaian United Association, The Brong Ahafo Union, The Central and Western union, The Hreat Volta Union, The Laussanne Union and Boafo Union.