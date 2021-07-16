Ghana Card not replacing passports but an alternative to travel in West Africa – NIA clarifies

General News of Friday, 16 July 2021

The Head of Corporate Affairs at the National Identification Authority (NIA), Abudu Abdul Ganiyu, has clarified rumours which were making the rounds that the Ghana Card would replace the Ghanaian passport.



According to the NIA, the Ghana Card does not replace the passports but can rather be used as an alternative passport to travel across West Africa only.



He debunked claims that the Ghana Card will be used in place of the passport for travelling.



“There is a portion for individual passport information on the Ghana Card that can facilitate the purpose of travel, but it doesn’t mean that the Ghana Card is going to replace the passport.



“Within the West African sub-region at the moment, once you carry your Ghana passport, at every checking point, they can easily look at the Ghana card and once they are able to establish your identity, they will allow you to cross the border. That simply means the Card is being used at the borders,” he explained.



Meanwhile, the NIA has now linked the Ghana Card with the NHIS Card on its database, this will ensure that citizens have access to healthcare services by just holding a Ghana Card.



Other integrations such as the TIN numbers, SSNIT cards are also in the pipeline for replacement and it is expected to be completed by the close of 2022.