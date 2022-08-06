Ghana Card is not proof that you are Ghanaian – Kofi Bentil

General News of Saturday, 6 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has stated that a person’s citizenship does not depend on having a Ghana card.



He said the Ghana card does not make one a citizen, but only confirms that one is a citizen.



“Having or not having a Ghana Card is not what makes you or does not make you a Ghanaian,” he said.



He made the comments on the back of recent warnings by the Electoral Commission that no Ghana Card will mean no voting in national elections.



Bentil whiles speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, said the Constitution requires that “if for any reason you don’t have the Ghana Card but you can prove that you are a Ghanaian, you have the right to vote.”



He also added that according to the Constitution “any means you can use to show that you are Ghanaian is valid” therefore “using Ghana Card as a primary document is illegal.”



Bentil however said the requirement to vote is to prove one is a Ghanaian, thus anyone who can provide that proof should be allowed to vote.



“If you read the various C.Is it shows that Election Officer should just confirm that you are a Ghanaian and of sound mind, the things that you need to do and you are on the register?”



“We must figure out a way to prove what is already in existence ..the NIA by now should have created that system given that the NIA is an authority on identification. The failure of the NIA is part of why we are where we are and I think that they should get their acts together,” he added.



SSD/FNOQ