Ghana Card boycott order: NDC leaders 'nation wreckers, irresponsible' - Presidential aide

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, a presidential staffer is unhappy with a call by the National Democratic Congress, NDC, asking members to boycott the Ghana Card registration process.



The staffer in a post on Facebook shared a link of a story posted on GhanaWeb with the title, 'NDC directs all members to boycott Ghana Card registration,' and in captioning it called out the leadership of the party.



"It’s unacceptable and very unfortunate that some Ghanaians are going to (sic through) genuine difficulties in getting their Ghana Card to enable them to register their SIM cards.



"But when you have nation wreckers and irresponsible leadership like the current NDC leadership, this is what majority of their supporters will have to endure. Such reckless leadership," his caption read.



A July 23, 2022 press release signed by NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, explained that the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) at its meeting on Thursday, 12 July 2018, took a decision not to participate in the ongoing National Identification Card (Ghana Card) registration exercise until the party’s demand that the Voter’s ID card is included as one of the requirements for registration, is met.



The statement said: “The likelihood that the Ghana Card would be used as the major document for the compilation of a new voter register makes it all the more compelling for the inclusion of the current voter’s ID card as a requirement for the ongoing Ghana Card registration exercise since its coverage is more extensive and its validity more genuine.



“Party faithful throughout the country are, therefore, enjoined to boycott the Ghana Card registration exercise until the authorities yield to our demand and include the voter’s ID card as requirement.”



The Minority in Parliament have been up in arms against the Ghana Card after it emerged that the Electoral Commission wanted to employ it as the sole ID for continuous voter registration.



The issue of the card has also become topical in the wake of an order to link it to SIM cards and bank accounts or have access to those services blocked by operators.



The deadline for linking the card to SIM cards elapses today with a spirited campaign mounted in the last week calling on government to postpone the deadline because of challenges in getting the card.







