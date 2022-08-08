Ghana Card as sole identification for Voter Registration not necessary - Former MP

General News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Joseph Kwadwo Ofori, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Akan Constituency, says relying on Ghana Card as the sole identification material for Voter Registration is not necessary.



He said the acquisition of the Ghana Card is difficult and its coverage very low, so relying on it would disfranchise potential voters.



He said the exercise would be a waste of the country’s scarce resources as Electoral Commission (EC) had just compiled a new Voters’ Register in 2020.



Mr Ofori was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kadjebi in the Oti Region in reaction to EC’s announcement they would rely on Ghana Card as a sole identification material for Voter Registration.



The former Legislator advised the EC to abandon the idea because it would plunge the country into civil conflict as the opposition parties would fiercely resist it.



Mr Ofori asked the EC to allow those who attained the age of 18 years and above and wanted to register with any Ghanaian Identity card without restriction.