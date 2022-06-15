Ghana Card as E-passport: Dr Bawumia’s credibility dipping – Analyst

Politics of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A political analyst has expressed worry about how the credibility of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia continues to dip in the eyes of the ordinary Ghanaian.



According to him, the Vice President’s quest to outdo his competitors in the race for the position of flag-bearer slot of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has unfortunately not ended him (Dr Bawumia) well.



Mr Jonathan Asante Okyere expressed this worry in reaction to the statement made by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey to the effect that the Ghana card cannot be used as a travel document.



According to the Minister, Ghana's Identity card even though has biometric features can only be used for identity purposes.



This is in sharp contrast to a statement attributed to the Vice President at a programme held at Ashesi University in the Eastern Region in November last year that Ghana card can be admitted as a travel document for that matter an E-passport.



Mr. Okyere who spoke via Zoom on Accra 100.5 FM’s midday news on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, said the Vice President is over-enthusiastic, wanting to please his supporters as well as wanting to be ahead of everybody.



He was of the view that the Vice President being tagged as a liar by some well-meaning Ghanaians is very unfortunate.



“If you goggle the Vice President, he is considered a liar because many of the claims he has made have turned out to be untrue,” he said.



According to him, the people who introduced biometrics are still using passports and the reality is that many Ghanaians are still using passports “so where lies the Vice President's claims”?



He called on the handlers of the Vice President to as a matter of urgency check some of these claims by the Vice President.