Ghana Card: Provide more ‘correction’ centers - Concerned Media Personnel to NIA

General News of Saturday, 30 July 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

A Group calling itself Concerned Media Personnel is calling on the NIA to provide more correction centres in order to avoid chaotic situations at the registration centres.



The Group which observed the struggles and frustrations many Ghanaians are going through in the Ghana card registration exercise noticed that since the registration started, many are those who have registered but due to some reasons best known to the NIA, have not been received their cards.



It noted that the Bank of Ghana issued a statement in pursuant to regulation 7 of the National Identity Register, 2012 (l i. 2111), directed that with effect from 1st July, 2022, the Ghana card shall be the only identification card that will be used to undertake all transactions at all Bank of Ghana licensed and regulated financial institutions.



The situation, the Group observed, has become very challenging making many people unable to do financial transactions.



Apart from the banks requiring the card, Concerned Media Personnel noted that there are other institutions like telecommunication networks, driver, vehicle license authority among others requiring the cards for some transactions.



It said another hurting and more devastating situation causing many people a nightmare was the correction center correcting errors on the cards.



The group took notice of the fact that many people had to travel from their various regions to the only one center which is the Elwak Sports Stadium in Accra, queuing for more than a week amid rains and sunshine making most people go through a tough stress and eventually losing their jobs just to correct mistakes on the card made by the NIA.



“The group is therefore using this opportunity to draw the attention of the government to do what is needful by providing more correction centers to avoid chaotic situations as well as providing more effective equipment to speed up the exercise,” the Group added.