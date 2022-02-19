Ghana Card: NIA to create registration centres at stadia across country

General News of Saturday, 19 February 2022

The Acting Corporate Director at the NIA, Mr Abdul Ganiyu has stated that the NIA will create mini mass registration centres at the various stadia across the country to allow Ghanaians who have not registered for their cards yet or have registered but do not have it yet.



This, he said will be done within a month, prior to the deadline for the sim card re-registration.



He noticed that because the sim card re-registration deadline is 31st March, 2022, a lot of people who did not do theirs have started rushing to the centres to get their cards.



That, he said has also contributed to the long queues at the registration centres.



Reports indicate that more than 16 million Ghanaians have so far registered for Ghana’s national identity card, the Ghana Card.



This represents 85 per cent of Ghana’s adult population.



Despite the number, it has also been reported that people keep massing up at the centres and therefore there are mostly longer queues.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Abdul Ganiyu said measures put in place to the effect will be communicated to the public next week, starting from Monday, February 21, 2022.



“Once we enter March, we expect a bigger rush, we expect a lot of people to rush there but we have put some measures in place so that we can create mini mass registration centres across some stadia in the country. We are looking at the Accra Sports Stadium, Kumasi Sports Stadium, Tamale Sports Stadium. When we are done with that plan, I will put it out there by Monday. With that, we will create more registration centres so that those who have not registered will do it and will be able to go and do the sim re-registration process,” he said.